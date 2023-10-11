Totally Killer: A Surprise Success on Prime Video

Totally Killer, a film produced Blumhouse Productions and available on Prime Video, has become a surprise hit, outperforming other content on the platform. Starring Kiernan Shipka, known for her role in Netflix’s “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” the movie follows a teenager named Jamie who travels back in time to 1987. In an effort to prevent a potential killer, Jamie teams up with her mother and tries to return to her own timeline before she becomes trapped in the past.

This film combines elements of slasher movies with comedy, all grounded in a time-traveling premise. The mix of genres makes it a perfect choice for a weekend afternoon watch, especially with Halloween approaching. Critics and viewers have responded positively to the film, as it currently holds 87% and 81% ratings respectively on Rotten Tomatoes.

The success of Totally Killer is not entirely unexpected, considering the popularity of the Scream franchise earlier this year. Scream VI earned a significant global box office revenue, thanks to its blend of horror, dark humor, and meta elements. While Totally Killer is a lighter film, it carries some of the same energetic spirit as Scream VI. Additionally, Kiernan Shipka’s portrayal of Sabrina Spellman has garnered a devoted following among younger viewers.

The collaboration between Prime Video and Blumhouse Productions seems to have resonated with audiences. The film’s success indicates that they have found a winning formula, and Totally Killer has cracked the code for a successful streaming experience. As streaming platforms continue to compete for viewers, capturing the attention of audiences with fresh and engaging content remains paramount.

In the coming week, Prime Video will present exclusive first looks and never-before-seen footage of their returning series and highly anticipated new series at the NYCC 2023. Viewers can look forward to exciting new content from the platform as they continue to satisfy their audience’s cravings for quality entertainment.

