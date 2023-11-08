Tory MPs Engage in Heated Debate Over Homelessness Comments

Tensions are running high within the Conservative Party as MPs engage in a heated debate over Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s recent comments on homelessness. Braverman’s statement, in which she suggested that homelessness is a choice for some individuals, has sparked widespread backlash and furious internal discussions among party members.

Gloucester MP Richard Graham initiated the contentious conversation criticizing Braverman’s remarks in a Home Office WhatsApp group. He emphasized the need for a more calm and cohesive approach, stating that inflaming tensions through provocative language is counterproductive. However, this critique received immediate pushback from fellow MPs who rallied behind Braverman.

Responding to Graham’s comment, Ipswich MP Tom Hunt expressed his disagreement, stating that public criticisms of fellow ministers are unhelpful and should be avoided. Jill Mortimer echoed these sentiments, highlighting the need for unity and cautioning against airing internal disagreements in public forums. Tory Deputy Chair Lee Anderson further emphasized this point, questioning whether they were supposed to criticize the opposition or their own party members.

MP Jonathan Gullis mocked Graham’s message as self-promotion and accused him of seeking popularity on social media. In response, Graham defended his message, asserting that disagreeing agreeably is an essential aspect of democracy. He expressed concern that Braverman’s language was dangerous for societal unity and revealed that this was the first time in fourteen years he publicly criticized a colleague.

The controversy surrounding Braverman’s comments has prompted multiple complaints to the Chief Whip. It should be noted that although the proposed policies of fines for rough sleepers and penalties for charities supplying tents did not appear in the recent King’s Speech, sources close to Braverman have confirmed her continued support for these measures.

Amidst the ongoing discussions, 10 Downing Street has clarified that no final decisions have been made regarding the homelessness proposals.

FAQ

What did Home Secretary Suella Braverman say about homelessness?

Suella Braverman made comments suggesting that homelessness is a choice for some individuals, which has sparked significant controversy and backlash.

What was the reaction from MPs?

The reaction from MPs has been varied, with some defending Braverman’s comments, while others have criticized her for using language that is seen as inflaming tensions and lacking unity within the party.

What proposed policies are associated with Braverman’s comments?

Braverman has been pushing for new laws that include fines for rough sleepers who have been warned about their tents causing a nuisance, as well as civil penalties for charities supplying tents to individuals causing a nuisance. These policies have not been included in the recent King’s Speech but continue to have the Home Secretary’s support.