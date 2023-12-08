Conservative Minister Defends Party’s Social Media Strategy Amidst Controversy

In the midst of criticism over a recent social media post, a Conservative minister has come forward to defend his party’s social media strategy. The controversy arose after Tory MPs expressed their disapproval of a post that attacked the Labour party using an image of a BBC News presenter making an offensive gesture live on air.

The incident occurred during a BBC news bulletin when chief presenter Maryam Moshiri raised her middle finger playfully to the camera just as the broadcast began. The on-air blunder quickly gained attention and prompted an apology from Moshiri herself, who explained that she was joking around with the team in the gallery.

However, the Conservatives seized the opportunity to use the image on social media, specifically X (formerly known as Twitter), to mock Sir Keir Starmer’s party. The post, captioned with the image of Moshiri, sarcastically referenced the Labour party’s plans to tackle illegal migration.

The post, however, drew criticism from senior Tory MPs, including Alicia Kearns and Tobias Ellwood, who called for its removal. Legal migration minister Tom Pursglove, who was recently appointed, defended his party’s social media strategy, stating that it highlights the lack of a credible alternative presented the Labour Party. He also acknowledged that his colleagues may have expressed their concerns privately to the party’s central office and chairman.

The controversy surrounding this social media post exemplifies the ongoing battle between political parties in the digital realm. It serves as a reminder of the power and impact that social media can have in shaping public opinion and inciting debate.