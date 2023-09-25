Tory Lanez Provides Update from Jail, Teases Future Music Release

Tory Lanez recently updated his fans about his current situation in jail and hinted at new music that will be released in the future. Despite being in jail, Tory sounded upbeat and positive in a voice memo that was shared on his official social media accounts.

Tory is currently in the Administrative Segregation at North Kern State Prison in Delano, CA, due to his celebrity status. While there have been issues at the facility, including several deaths this year, Tory expressed that he prefers it to the 24-hour lockdown he experienced in the L.A. county jail.

In the voice memo, Tory thanked his supporters for standing him and shared how the situation has made him fearless. He assured fans that they will be hearing from him sooner than they think, as he has a deluxe edition of his album “Alone At Prom” ready for release.

Tory Lanez is facing a 10-year sentence for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and his recent remarks from jail indicate that he is making the most of his time and remaining positive. It remains to be seen how his legal situation will unfold and when exactly fans can expect to hear new music from him.

