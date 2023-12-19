Former Manitoba Speaker Expresses Concerns About Refugee Vetting Process

In a recent message shared on social media, former Manitoba Speaker of the House, Myrna Driedger, has raised concerns about the refugee vetting process. Her comments come in response to Premier Wab Kinew’s offer to welcome refugees from Gaza into the province and provide them with support. Driedger questioned how the government plans to vet these individuals to ensure that terrorists are not being brought into Manitoba.

The announcement Premier Kinew has drawn criticism from Driedger and others, with accusations of potential security risks associated with accepting Palestinian refugees. While the provincial NDP declined to comment, Ministers Nahanni Fontaine and Uzoma Asagwara expressed their disapproval, describing Driedger’s comments as racist and disgraceful. Asagwara highlighted the negative impact such attitudes have on marginalized communities.

It is important to note that immigration policy and the vetting of refugees falls under federal jurisdiction, rather than the responsibility of the provincial government. However, Driedger remains steadfast in her concerns and argues that these questions need to be addressed governmental bodies.

Despite facing backlash, Driedger stood her comments, explaining that they were not racist but rather a valid question that needs to be asked. She expressed empathy for Palestinians who are mistreated Hamas but referenced polls suggesting support for Hamas among a significant number of Palestinians.

The Progressive Conservative (PC) caucus refrained from commenting on the situation, recognizing that Driedger is no longer a member. During her time as Speaker, Driedger worked to implement policies aimed at protecting politicians and their staff from harassment and bullying.

While discussions about refugee acceptance and vetting processes are important, it is crucial to approach the topic with sensitivity and without generalizations. The concerns raised Driedger highlight the need for transparency in the refugee vetting process while recognizing the experiences and rights of individuals seeking refuge.