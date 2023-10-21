How to Watch the MLS Match Between Toronto and Orlando

Bottom-of-the-table Toronto FC will face off against second seed Orlando City in their final match of the MLS regular season. Toronto, with nothing left to play for other than pride, are eager for the off-season after a disappointing season. They come into this match on the back of a six-match losing streak, including a 3-0 defeat the New York Red Bulls.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are looking to build on their three-game winning streak as they head into the playoffs. They have already secured second place in the Eastern Conference and are one of the top teams in the entire league.

The match between Toronto and Orlando will take place on October 21, 2023, at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada. Kickoff is set for 6:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) or 3:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).

To watch the game online, fans can use the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Live updates of the game will also be available on GOAL, and highlights will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Toronto FC will be missing several players due to various injuries, including Raoul Petretta, Deandre Kerr, Brandon Servania, Sigurd Rosted, Lorenzo Insigne, Adama Diomande, Themi Antonoglou, Greg Ranjitsingh, Sean Johnson, and Latif Blessing. Sean Johnson suffered a broken hand in training and will be out for two months. Additionally, Franco Ibarra’s loan has ended, and he has left the club. This match will also be the last professional game for defender Michael Bradley, who has announced his retirement.

Orlando City will be without Favian Loyola and Adam Grinwis due to injury concerns. Head coach Oscar Pareja is expected to give some of the starters rest and provide playing time for the backup players. Fringe stars such as Felipe Martins, Ramiro Enrique, Michael Halliday, Kyle Smith, Antonio Carlos, and Rodrigo Schlegel will be competing for starting positions.

In their head-to-head record, Toronto and Orlando have had a mixed history. However, Orlando City will be aiming for another victory to continue their winning streak.

