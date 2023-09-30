How to Watch the MLS Match Between Toronto and Cincinnati

Toronto FC is gearing up for a new chapter in the club’s history as John Herdman is set to take charge of his first official game as manager. With the team sitting at the bottom of the table and experiencing a losing streak, the club desperately needed a change to turn their season around.

On the other hand, Cincinnati FC, the current Eastern Conference leaders, have had a remarkable season, even securing a spot in the Final Series. A strong performance in their match against Toronto could see them clinch the MLS Supporter’s Shield.

The match will take place at Toronto’s home stadium, BMO Field, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT. For those unable to attend the game in person, it will be available to stream on Apple TV.

Regarding team news, Toronto FC will have a few key players sidelined due to injuries, including Lorenzo Insigne, Adama Diamonde, Cassius Mailula, Brandon Servania, and Cristian Gutierrez. Cincinnati FC, on the other hand, only have two players, Arquimides Ordonez and Stiven Jimenez, out due to leg issues.

One player to keep an eye on during the match is Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta, who has been instrumental in his team’s success this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 9 assists. He is considered a top contender for the league’s MVP award.

In terms of the head-to-head record, Cincinnati FC has had the upper hand, winning four out of the previous five encounters between the two teams, while Toronto FC only managed to secure one victory.

With the season coming to a close, both teams have a lot at stake. Toronto FC will be looking to turn their fortunes around under new management, while Cincinnati FC aims to end the MLS campaign on a high note.

