Toronto Police’s 911 Line Restored after Hours-Long Outage

Toronto police have announced that their 911 telephone line is now operational after experiencing a disruption which lasted for more than four hours on Saturday night. At around 6:30 p.m., police alerted the public via social media that both their emergency and non-emergency phone lines were down. However, they assured residents that their 911 calls would still be attended to Toronto fire and paramedics.

Efforts were made to resolve the issue promptly. Toronto police stated that they were working diligently to rectify the problem and advised residents to contact their local divisions for non-emergency matters. At around 9 p.m., the issue with the non-emergency telephone line was resolved, restoring its functionality. However, the 911 service remained offline.

Finally, shortly before 11 p.m., the emergency line was restored, bringing the entire system back up. The reason behind the outage has not been disclosed.

Sources:

Toronto police

Definitions:

911 – The emergency telephone number used in North America for immediate assistance in dangerous or life-threatening situations.

Non-emergency – A phone line designated for reporting incidents or seeking assistance that does not pose an immediate threat to life or property.

Toronto fire and paramedics – Emergency response services responsible for providing assistance in cases of fire, medical emergencies, and other hazardous situations.