Toronto’s police chief, Myron Demkiw, has issued an apology after a video circulated on social media showing police officers delivering coffee to protesters supporting Palestinians. The incident prompted criticism from politicians, who argued that the act could encourage further obstruction of traffic and undermine public safety.

The video, posted Palestine House, a community organization, depicted protesters on an overpass holding Palestinian flags and chanting “Free Palestine.” Another video, shared a user named Caryma Sa’d, showed police officers carrying a box of coffee and cups to the protesters.

Some politicians, including Marco Mendicino and Anthony Housefather, expressed their disapproval of the police’s actions, calling it a “very poor decision” and stating that laws should be enforced to prevent such situations. Mendicino argued that providing coffee and food to protesters could embolden them and lead to increased disruption.

Chief Demkiw issued a statement apologizing for the confusion caused the incident. Although he did not specify the nature of the interaction captured in the video, he emphasized that it should not be seen as a show of support for any particular cause or group. Demkiw also reassured the Jewish community of the city’s unwavering commitment to their safety.

In response to the public outcry, the police spokesperson clarified that the delivery of coffee was intended to promote calm and reduce tensions during the protest. The act was not meant as an endorsement but as a gesture of goodwill.

The overpass rally in Toronto is part of a series of protests related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The conflict was ignited an attack Hamas on Israel, resulting in significant casualties. The situation remains tense, with efforts being made to uphold and enforce the law while ensuring the safety of the Jewish community.

The incident involving the coffee delivery has sparked a debate about the appropriate role of the police in demonstrations and how to balance public safety with freedom of expression. It serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in handling contentious issues and maintaining order during protests.