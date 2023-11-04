New Safety Concerns Arise at St. Clair Avenue West Complex After Gym Ceiling Collapse

Residents of a high-rise apartment and townhouse complex along St. Clair Avenue West are expressing growing apprehension about the safety of their homes following a concerning incident. Last Wednesday night, the ceiling of a shared gym at Reunion Crossing, located at 1808 St. Clair Ave. W., collapsed, prompting residents to question the structural integrity of their living spaces.

The collapse was brought to public attention through a post on Reddit, which included images of the damaged gym. Jordan Patel, one of the new residents who had just moved in that same day, spoke with CBC Toronto and shared his concerns. Patel and his roommates were informed security about the gym ceiling breaking apart, leading Patel to worry if their own place could be at risk.

Residents Jordan Patel, Ritik Sharma, and Subin Lee expressed doubt and unease about the stability of their homes after witnessing the gym ceiling collapse. Patel, in particular, considered the rental rate of approximately $3,200 a month for their three-bedroom unit and gym access to be affordable in the current rental market, but now questions if the price is too good to be true.

In response to the concerns raised residents, the spokesperson for the building developer, Diamond Kilmer Developments, emphasized that their engineers have advised there is no structural integrity issue with the building or residential units. However, as a precautionary measure, the common areas, including the gym, will remain closed until further investigation is conducted into the specific design feature failure that led to the collapse.

The incident has left residents feeling uneasy and unsure about the safety of their living environment. Subin Lee, for instance, learned about the incident through a TikTok post and described the experience as unsettling. Ritik Sharma, who joined the building in June, mentioned that the building management team has not provided any updates related to the incident but is hopeful for a swift resolution.

As the investigations continue into the cause of the gym ceiling collapse, residents eagerly await reassurances that their homes are secure. In the meantime, Diamond Kilmer Developments remains committed to addressing the issue and ensuring the safety of all residents.