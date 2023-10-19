Toronto Real Estate Agent Faces Suspension After Controversial Social Media Post

A Toronto-area real estate agent, Vadim Vilensky, has had his business suspended the franchise that runs it after a social media post about the Israel-Hamas conflict drew swift and sharp criticism. The post in question appeared to show Vilensky mocking destroyed buildings and rubble in the Gaza Strip, an area that has been heavily bombarded Israeli airstrikes since the Hamas attack on Israel. The attack led to a declaration of war Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and has resulted in numerous casualties on both sides.

The social media post from Vilensky’s account, accompanied two laughing emojis, stated, “Coming to the market. Off market, 130 square miles, Ocean front lot, No utility, No power / water.” The post included a picture that seemed to show rubble in the Gaza Strip. Vilensky is believed to be a realtor with Re/Max, as various online sources, including an official website, list him as such.

The controversial post quickly drew condemnation from various sources. RE/MAX Canada issued a statement saying that they deeply disagree with Vilensky’s actions and sentiments, as they conflict with their values. As a result, they have suspended Vilensky and are conducting an investigation. Paul Baron, the president of the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, has also launched an investigation into the matter. The Real Estate Council of Ontario, which regulates the industry, is also aware of and looking into the post.

An online petition to have Vilensky’s real estate license revoked has gained significant traction, with over 9,000 signatures as of Wednesday evening. Global News attempted to contact Vilensky but was unable to reach him for comment.

