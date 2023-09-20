Toronto Actor Discovers Wood in Protein Bars

Canadian actor Joel Cumber recently shared an unexpected find in a box of protein bars he purchased from a Walmart in Ottawa. Upon opening the box, Cumber discovered small pieces of wood inside the individually wrapped protein bars. The bars in question are made Grenade, a UK-based company known for producing high-quality protein snacks.

Cumber expressed his surprise and disappointment, as these protein bars were his go-to snacks during his training for demanding stage performances. The actor described them as delicious and nutritious, with a taste reminiscent of chocolate bars. He regularly consumed them due to their high protein content.

After noticing the wooden pieces, Cumber examined all the protein bars in the box, revealing that each package contained a small log-like object. He promptly informed his roommate about the peculiar discovery. They were unable to find any evidence of food inside the packaging, aside from a faint sweet smell.

Despite this discovery, Cumber has yet to receive an explanation or response from Grenade or Walmart regarding the presence of wood in the bars. Both companies have not addressed the situation publicly.

This incident has raised concerns about the quality control and safety standards of the Grenade protein bars, as consumers rely on these products for their health and fitness goals. It remains uncertain whether this was an isolated incident or a widespread issue affecting a larger batch of protein bars.

Sources:

– CP24