Small Business Owner Recovers after Tornado Destroys Warehouse

In a shocking turn of events, a small business owner, Camille Alston, has been left reeling after a tornado decimated her warehouse, wiping out all the merchandise she had printed or planned to print. This unfortunate incident has put a temporary halt to Alston’s entrepreneurial journey with N.B. Goods.

Alston expressed her deep disappointment, stating, “It really felt like we were turning a corner.” The devastation caused the tornado has seemingly pushed her back further than ever before. She likened the experience to something out of a movie, a scene people usually witness on television rather than in their own lives.

While sifting through the rubble at her Madison warehouse, Alston stumbled upon a sweatshirt featuring the zip code of Old Hickory. It was a poignant reminder of the popularity her designs had garnered. Just weeks prior, she had created a hoodie with the same zip code for comedian Nate Bargatze’s Saturday Night Live debut. Alston had also printed jackets for country music sensation Thomas Rhett’s Home Team Tour.

Despite the immense loss, Alston remains undeterred. Grateful that she wasn’t present during the tornado, she recognizes the long road ahead. Building her business from scratch over the past three years has provided her with the determination and resilience needed to bounce back.

Though the journey may be challenging, Alston is determined to rebuild N.B. Goods. She realizes that the business may not look exactly the same, but she intends to retain key aspects that have made it a success.

The timing of the tornado’s arrival couldn’t have been worse for a small business owner, as the holiday season looms ahead. Alston plans to make the best of a difficult situation selling the remaining inventory at her East Nashville storefront and offering custom-printed totes for her customers.

To aid the recovery efforts for N.B. Goods and a neighboring business, Apple and Oak, a GoFundMe campaign has been initiated. The community has rallied to support these entrepreneurs, recognizing the importance of their contributions to the local economy.

As Camille Alston bravely faces the task of rebuilding her business, her determination and resilience serve as an inspiration to other small business owners facing similar challenges. The road to recovery may be long, but with the support of the community and her unwavering spirit, Alston remains hopeful for a brighter future.