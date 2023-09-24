Serie A Match Preview: Roma vs Torino

Roma will take on Torino in a Serie A clash at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. The match will be streamed live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Roma has had a mixed start to the season, with a record of 1-1-2. However, they are coming into this game off the back of a resounding 7-0 victory against Empoli. Their attacking prowess has been on full display, with an average of 2.8 goals per game.

On the other hand, Torino has started the season well, with a record of 2-1-1. They recently defeated Salernitana 3-0, with Nemanja Radonjic scoring two goals for the team.

In their previous meeting, Roma edged out Torino with a 1-0 win. This time around, Torino will be looking to reverse their fortunes and come away with a positive result.

Roma is considered slight favorites for the upcoming match, with odds of +155 for a win. The over/under has been set at 2.5 goals.

In the series history between the two teams, Roma has won 7 out of their last 10 encounters.

Don’t miss the exciting Serie A action as Roma battles it out against Torino. Tune in on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network to catch all the live action.

