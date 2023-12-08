Conservative Party Faces Backlash Over Controversial Tweet

Summary: Conservative MPs are calling for the party to delete a tweet that featured a TV newsreader swearing at a camera. The Tories’ social media team posted a picture of Maryam Moshiri giving the middle finger on X, formerly Twitter, with a caption mocking the Labour Party. However, the post has received backlash from Conservative MPs, who are urging for its removal.

Conservative Party Faces Criticism Over Offensive Tweet

Conservative MPs have criticized the party’s decision to post a controversial tweet featuring a TV newsreader swearing at a camera. The tweet, which included an image of Maryam Moshiri giving the middle finger, was intended to attack the opposition Labour Party. However, it has received backlash from within the Conservative Party itself.

Alicia Kearns, Chair of the foreign affairs committee, expressed her surprise that the tweet was still up. She stated that it was “beneath us” and called for its removal. Tobias Ellwood, former chair of the defence committee, echoed Kearns’ sentiment and simply asked for the post to be deleted.

Labour MP Sarah Owen accused Lee Anderson, the outspoken Tory chairman, of taking control of the Tory Twitter account. She criticized the Conservative Party for the tweet and stated that they seemed to have given up, calling for a general election to be held as soon as possible.

The controversial tweet has brought negative attention to the Conservative Party, with many questioning the party’s social media strategy. As calls for the tweet to be deleted continue, it remains to be seen how the party will respond to the criticism.