Tories Face Backlash Over Controversial Social Media Post

In a divisive move that has enraged senior members of the Conservative Party, the official Conservatives Twitter account recently shared an attack ad targeting the Labour Party on social media. The ad featured a screenshot of BBC journalist Maryam Moshiri making a gesture with her middle finger, accompanied the caption: “Labour when you ask for their plans to tackle illegal migration.”

The tweet received a barrage of criticism from Tory MPs, who insisted that the post be taken down. Tobias Ellwood, a former defence minister, called for its removal, stating, “Please delete this post.” Alicia Kearns, chair of the Commons’ foreign affairs select committee, expressed her disappointment, remarking, “Amazed this has not – despite requests – been taken down. This is beneath us.”

Conservatives in Communications echoed these sentiments, calling the tweet embarrassing and urging for its deletion. Gavin Barwell, a former No10 chief of staff under Theresa May, condemned the post, proclaiming, “This is the exact opposite of what politics should be.”

Labour MP Sarah Owen took the opportunity to question the person responsible for the tweet, speculating if Tory Deputy Chairman Lee Anderson had made the offensive post. She criticized the party, stating, “They’ve clearly given up. A general election can’t come soon enough.”

As the backlash grew, LBC presenter Sangita Myska highlighted the background of Maryam Moshiri, whose parents were immigrants to Britain. Myska criticized the tweet, calling it ill-judged, inappropriate, and bigoted.

The Conservatives continued their social media campaign posting a GIF of John Travolta questioning something, accompanied the caption: “Labour’s plan to end illegal migration.” Legal migration minister Tom Pursglove defended the party’s strategy, emphasizing that the tweets were meant to draw attention to the lack of a credible alternative from the Labour Party.

The controversial social media post has sparked outrage within and outside the Conservative Party. Critics argue that it contradicts the principles of respectful and constructive political discourse and undermines the values of inclusivity and tolerance. As the debate rages on, it remains to be seen what actions will be taken regarding the contentious tweet.