Nova Scotia Premier’s Office Investigating Antisemitic Comments on Social Media

The press secretary for Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has announced that an investigation the Progressive Conservative Party has uncovered evidence of someone accessing a political staffer’s social media account and using it to post antisemitic comments. The individual responsible for the comments has been identified as a former party member who has since been removed from the PC Party. The investigation did not provide further details on how the person was identified or the extent of the investigation.

Earlier in the day, it was revealed that the Tories and provincial government were investigating a post on a social media account belonging to Nargis DeMolitor, a special advisor to Immigration Minister Jill Balser. The post referred to Israel as the “Nazis of the 21st century” and included a photo from a rally with a poster featuring a swastika. DeMolitor removed the post and claimed that her account had been hacked. She has not responded to requests for comment.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender expressed concern over the incident, noting that this is the third time someone affiliated with the Tories has been linked to racist or antisemitic social media posts. Chender called for the premier and the PC Party to address this recurring issue. Deputy Premier Allan MacMaster condemned the comments as “incredibly hurtful” but reserved judgment until it was confirmed if DeMolitor had authored the post.

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill criticized the involvement of the Progressive Conservative caucus office in the investigation, suggesting that an external agency such as the office of the privacy commissioner or the RCMP should handle the matter if it was a case of hacking.

Sources:

– “Nova Scotia premier’s office investigating antisemitic comments posted on social media” (CBC News)

– Definitions:

– Antisemitic: expressing hatred, discrimination, or prejudice against Jews

– Progressive Conservative Party: a Canadian political party with right-of-center policies

– Caucus: a group of elected officials belonging to a specific political party