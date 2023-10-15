Tori Spelling Pays Tribute to Late Luke Perry on His Birthday

Tori Spelling, star of Beverly Hills, 90210, took to Instagram to honor her late costar Luke Perry on what would have been his 57th birthday. Spelling shared a heartfelt message along with a throwback photo of the pair.

Describing Perry as someone who made you feel like the only person in the room, Spelling expressed her admiration for his kindness and noted how rare it is to find such good-hearted individuals. She ended her message saying she misses him always.

Luke Perry passed away in March 2019 at the age of 52 due to a stroke. He is survived his son Jack, who is now 26, and his daughter Sophie, who is 23. These children were born during his marriage with ex-wife Rachel “Minnie” Sharp.

As fans of the popular 90s TV show continue to cherish Perry’s memory, Tori Spelling’s tribute serves as a reminder of his enduring impact. Despite his untimely death, Perry’s talent and warmth continue to be celebrated those who knew him both on and off the set.

Definitions:

– Beverly Hills, 90210: A popular 90s TV show that followed the lives of a group of friends living in the upscale community of Beverly Hills.

– Stroke: A medical condition that occurs when the blood supply to the brain is disrupted, leading to damage or death of brain cells. It can cause a range of symptoms, including paralysis, speech problems, and cognitive impairments.

