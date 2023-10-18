TORE: A New Swedish Comedy Series Coming to Netflix

Summary

TORE is an upcoming Swedish comedy-drama series that is set to premiere on Netflix on October 27th, 2023. Created and written William Spetz, the series follows the life of 27-year-old Tore who, after losing the most important person in his life, tries to suppress his grief. By day, he continues to work at his father’s funeral home, while at night, he immerses himself in a world of parties, alcohol, sex, and drugs. However, his friends and colleagues start to worry about Tore as he struggles to escape reality.

The lead role of Tore is played William Spetz, known for his role in the Swedish drama series Quicksand. Joining him are Sana Sundqvist as Linn and Peter Haber as Bosse. The supporting cast includes Hannes Fohlin, Victor Iván, Carlos Romero Cruz, Karin Bertling, Lotta Tejle, Per Svensson, and Doreen Ndagire.

The series consists of six episodes, with no confirmed runtimes yet. Fans of Swedish comedy and drama can look forward to this new series on Netflix.

