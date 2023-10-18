TORE: A New Swedish Comedy Series Coming to Netflix

TORE: A New Swedish Comedy Series Coming to Netflix

Netflix News
Betty Davis

Summary

TORE is an upcoming Swedish comedy-drama series that is set to premiere on Netflix on October 27th, 2023. Created and written William Spetz, the series follows the life of 27-year-old Tore who, after losing the most important person in his life, tries to suppress his grief. By day, he continues to work at his father’s funeral home, while at night, he immerses himself in a world of parties, alcohol, sex, and drugs. However, his friends and colleagues start to worry about Tore as he struggles to escape reality.

The lead role of Tore is played William Spetz, known for his role in the Swedish drama series Quicksand. Joining him are Sana Sundqvist as Linn and Peter Haber as Bosse. The supporting cast includes Hannes Fohlin, Victor Iván, Carlos Romero Cruz, Karin Bertling, Lotta Tejle, Per Svensson, and Doreen Ndagire.

The series consists of six episodes, with no confirmed runtimes yet. Fans of Swedish comedy and drama can look forward to this new series on Netflix.

Sources: Netflix

Betty Davis

Related Posts

No. 13 Notre Dame and Navy to Face Off in 2023 Aer Lingus College Football Classic

No. 13 Notre Dame and Navy to Face Off in 2023 Aer Lingus College Football Classic

Betty Davis
Max Offers Free Access to Live Sporting Events for Subscribers

Max Offers Free Access to Live Sporting Events for Subscribers

Betty Davis
Netflix Acquires Anna Kendrick’s Directorial Debut, “Woman of The Hour”

Netflix Acquires Anna Kendrick’s Directorial Debut, “Woman of The Hour”

Betty Davis