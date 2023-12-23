TikTok Under Fire for Content Suppression Amidst Chinese Government Influence Concerns

A recent report published the Network Contagion Research Institute at Rutgers University has raised new concerns regarding content suppression on the popular video app TikTok, questioning whether Beijing may be influencing its content. The report compared the representation of certain topics on TikTok and Instagram and found that topics often suppressed the Chinese government, such as Tibet, Hong Kong protests, and the Uyghur population, were significantly underrepresented on TikTok.

Owned Chinese company ByteDance, TikTok has garnered attention and scrutiny over its content moderation practices, with worries that the Chinese government may have a hand in shaping the platform’s content. The report analyzed the volume of posts with specific hashtags on TikTok and Instagram and found a stark difference in representation. While popular culture and politics hashtags like #TaylorSwift and #Trump had roughly a 2-to-1 ratio of Instagram posts to TikTok, hashtags related to Uyghur, Tibet, Tiananmen Square, and Hong Kong protest had ratios ranging from 8-to-1 to a staggering 174-to-1.

This discrepancy in representation has sparked concerns about TikTok’s commitment to freedom of expression and its potential censorship practices. Critics argue that TikTok’s algorithms and content moderation policies may be favoring the Chinese government’s interests, thus limiting the platform’s ability to be an open and diverse space for expression.

These findings add to a growing wave of concerns and calls for greater transparency and accountability from TikTok. As the app’s popularity continues to grow, there is a need for further investigation into how its content is selected and whether the Chinese government’s influence extends to shaping the platform’s narrative. This report serves as a reminder that platforms like TikTok have a responsibility to ensure that their users’ voices are not suppressed or manipulated external forces.