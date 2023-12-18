2023’s Hottest Trends on TikTok: Unveiled

The year 2023 has seen an explosion of creative trends on TikTok, captivating users around the world with billions of views. From exploring historical obsessions to embracing unique filmmaking styles, these trends have taken the social media platform storm. Let’s dive into some of the most popular trends of the year and discover which ones you might be familiar with.

1. Captivating Cinematography with Wes Anderson:

Inspired the iconic filmmaker Wes Anderson, users showcased their editing skills, employing vibrant color grading, meticulous compositions, and long, static shots. From showcasing the beauty of daily routines to capturing intimate moments, TikTok users expressed their creativity in an Anderson-esque style. This trend garnered a remarkable 2.6 billion views.

2. Fascination with the Roman Empire:

A collective revelation unfolded as the TikTok community discovered the obsession some men have with the Roman Empire. Women shared videos asking men how often they think about this historical period, revealing an intriguing insight into their thoughts. With over 2.4 billion views, this trend sparked discussions about equivalent obsessions among women, from Salem witch trials to reminiscing about past friendships.

3. The Flags of Personality:

The beige, red, and green flag trend became a filter sensation, amassing a staggering 8.52 billion views. Each flag represented different personality traits, with red flags symbolizing undesirable behaviors, green flags signaling desirable traits, and beige flags signifying mild annoyances or dullness. Users used the filter to uncover and share these personality traits with the world.

4. Embracing the Carefree “Girl Summer”:

The carefree attitude of girls during summer, whether confidently expressing themselves or playfully embracing a “rat girl” persona, captivated TikTok users, resulting in over four billion views. This trend celebrated the joys and freedom of the summer months, encouraging girls to let loose and enjoy life to the fullest.

5. Revealing “Girl Dinner” and “Boy Dinner”:

The “girl dinner” trend emerged when TikTok user Olivia Maher shared her meal of bread, cheese blocks, grapes, and cornichons, humorously comparing it to a medieval peasant’s feast. With over 2.67 billion views, this trend showcased women enjoying light snacks as their main meal. In response, men on TikTok shared their own eating habits, famously known as “Boy Dinner,” often featuring substantial plates of steak, cigarettes, and beer.

6. Traveling Back in Time with Yearbook Photobooth:

The yearbook photobooth filter took users on a nostalgic journey to the 90s, transforming their faces into classic yearbook portraits. Emulating the popular styles of the era, users played the role of sporty jocks or trendy girls, garnering around 2.6 billion views. This filter, created user Joannitante, brought a touch of retro fun to TikTok.

7. A Peek into Our Aging Futures:

The aged filter allowed users to glimpse into the future, displaying realistic gray hair and wrinkles. Using artificial intelligence, this filter altered users’ appearances and amassed over 816 million views. It offered a unique perspective on how we might look in the coming years.

These trends have undeniably shaped the TikTok culture of 2023, showcasing the creativity, humor, and enthusiasm of its users. As we bid farewell to this eventful year, let’s anticipate what exciting trends await us in the future.