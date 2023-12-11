How TikTok Continues to Shape Music Trends

TikTok, the popular social platform, has become a hub for showcasing music trends and influencing the way music listeners engage with songs. As the year comes to a close, TikTok has released its list of top songs that trended during the year, providing insights into the changing landscape of music consumption.

Among the top songs on TikTok in the United States are a collection of tracks that have been sped up. Songs like “Collide” Justine Skye, “Her Way” PARTYNEXTDOOR, and “Favorite Song” Toosii have all experienced a resurgence in popularity due to the platform’s ability to breathe new life into older releases.

The trend of speeding up songs has captivated the TikTok audience, with users incorporating these tracks into various content, ranging from food tutorials to outfit picks. This movement has sparked a revival for these songs, showcasing how a simple change in tempo can give an old track a fresh appeal.

What’s interesting is that despite the option to post longer videos on TikTok, the average video length remains at around 38.3 seconds, with TikTok recommending videos to be between 10 to 11 seconds for maximum engagement. This highlights the need to capture the audience’s attention quickly, which explains why sped up songs have become a popular choice.

While chasing music trends can often be futile due to their transient nature, the prevalence of sped up songs on TikTok indicates that this trend may have sticking power. It has become a signature feature of the platform, shaping the way music is consumed and enjoyed millions of users.

As we look to the future, it’s clear that TikTok will continue to influence music trends and play a crucial role in the music industry. Artists and record labels can benefit greatly from leveraging TikTok as a promotional tool, as demonstrated the success of tracks like “Favorite Song” Toosii, which climbed the Billboard Hot 100 with the help of TikTok interactions and trend recreations.

With its unique ability to transform songs and propel them to new heights of popularity, TikTok has solidified its position as a game-changer in the music industry. As we enter a new year, we can expect TikTok to continue shaping music trends and providing a platform for artists to gain recognition in innovative ways.