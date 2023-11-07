New Article: Embracing Technological Advancements: Samsung’s Commitment to Upskilling its Technicians

From the moment we wake up to the time we go to bed, technology has become an integral part of our daily lives. Our smartphones, washing machines, and other devices have transformed the way we carry out our routines. However, when these devices encounter issues and disrupt our lives, it can be frustrating. That’s where Samsung steps in.

At Samsung, we understand the importance of providing reliable and convenient care options for our customers. We are dedicated to ensuring that your devices are fixed quickly and effectively so that you can focus on what matters most. Our commitment extends not only to our customers but also to our technicians.

We believe in continuous learning and development for our technicians throughout their careers. According to a Gallup poll, there is a strong interest among adults in upskilling programs, with 57% expressing a desire to participate in such programs, either to advance their careers or enhance their skills.

To celebrate the talent and skills of our technicians, Samsung Care recently organized the National Skills and Repair Competitions. This annual event brings together top Mobile Experience (MX) and Consumer Electronics and Home Appliance (CE) technicians from across the country, allowing them to showcase their expertise while competing against one another.

The 5th annual Samsung CE Care Skills competition took place in South Carolina, where excited participants gathered to demonstrate their repair skills. Meanwhile, in Plano, Texas, 15 MX Care technicians engaged in drills that focused on speed, skill, and compliance.

These competitions not only serve as a platform to recognize and appreciate the dedication of our technicians but also as an opportunity for them to grow and learn. By honing their skills and knowledge, our technicians can provide even better care for your devices, ensuring that they are fixed fast and fixed right.

