New Ways Samsung Cares for Technicians and Customers

Technology is an integral part of our daily lives, seamlessly woven into our routines. But when our devices malfunction, it can disrupt our peace of mind. That’s why Samsung is dedicated to ensuring that your devices are promptly and properly fixed, allowing you to focus on what truly matters.

Samsung understands the importance of providing high-quality care options for your devices. We believe in offering convenient solutions that are tailored to your needs. Whether it’s a smartphone or a washing machine, we are committed to ensuring that your device is repaired efficiently, so you can continue with your daily routines without any interruptions.

But it’s not just about the devices; it’s also about the people who repair them. At Samsung, we prioritize the ongoing development and learning of our technicians. We believe in providing them with opportunities to upskill and advance their careers. According to a Gallup poll, a significant number of working adults are interested in participating in upskilling programs to enhance their professional growth.

To celebrate and showcase the skills of our technicians, Samsung Care recently hosted its annual National Skills and Repair Competitions. This event brought together top Mobile Experience (MX) and Consumer Electronics and Home Appliance (CE) technicians from all across the country. These skillful technicians were given the opportunity to put their expertise to the test and be recognized for their exceptional talents.

In South Carolina, participants enthusiastically gathered for the 5th annual Samsung CE Care Skills competition. Meanwhile, in Plano, Texas, MX Care technicians engaged in drills focusing on speed, skill, and compliance. The competitions not only provided a platform for technicians to demonstrate their abilities but also fostered camaraderie and collaboration among participants.

Samsung’s dedication to providing excellent care for both devices and technicians sets us apart. We understand that a well-functioning device and a skilled technician go hand in hand to ensure your satisfaction and peace of mind. With our commitment to quality and continuous learning, Samsung strives to elevate the customer experience and empower our technicians to excel in their careers.

FAQ

1. How does Samsung ensure my device is fixed promptly?

Samsung is committed to providing efficient and timely repairs for your devices. Our dedicated technicians are trained to diagnose and resolve issues as quickly as possible, allowing you to get back to using your device without delay.

2. How does Samsung support the development of its technicians?

Samsung believes in the ongoing development and learning of its technicians. We provide opportunities for them to upskill and enhance their careers, ensuring they have the knowledge and expertise to deliver high-quality repairs and customer service.

3. What are the National Skills and Repair Competitions?

The National Skills and Repair Competitions hosted Samsung Care are annual events that celebrate the skills of our technicians. These competitions bring together top technicians from around the country to showcase their abilities and foster collaboration within the community.

4. Why is it important for technicians to participate in upskilling programs?

Participating in upskilling programs allows technicians to continuously expand their knowledge and skills. This enables them to stay updated with the latest technological advancements and deliver superior service to customers.