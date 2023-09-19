iPhone 15 Pro Max Generates Higher Demand Than iPhone 14 Pro Max

According to prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is experiencing greater demand than its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Prospective buyers are showing more interest in the latest model, which has overshadowed the demand for last year’s version. However, Apple is still grappling with production issues that are resulting in longer shipping times. The company needs to address these delays in order to meet consumer demand.

Prime Minister Modi Joins WhatsApp Channels

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined WhatsApp Channels, a broadcasting feature on the popular instant messaging platform. WhatsApp Channels allow users to establish one-way broadcasting channels and interact with a large number of subscribers simultaneously. It’s important to note that individuals can only follow PM Modi’s WhatsApp Channel if they receive an invitation. To safeguard user data, the phone number of the Channel creator will remain hidden from members.

Reliance Jio Launches Jio AirFiber in India

Reliance Jio, a major Indian telecom company, has introduced Jio AirFiber as a direct competitor to Airtel’s Xstream AirFiber. Both Jio AirFiber and Airtel AirFiber offer fixed wireless access (FWA) communication systems that do not require traditional routers or fiber-optic cables for in-home internet access. The installation process for Jio AirFiber and Airtel AirFiber is easy, allowing users to set up the service on their own. Jio AirFiber has been launched in select cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai, with the goal of improving last-mile connectivity.

Twitter Faces Second Outage in 24 Hours

X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced another outage on Tuesday, marking the second time in less than 24 hours that the platform faced technical issues. Users reported difficulties accessing the site during this period. According to Downdetector.com, an outage detection site, X reported downtime around 7pm IST. It is worth noting that Downdetector.com relies on reports from X, so it may have encountered problems itself.

Microsoft AI Team Accidentally Leaks 38TB of Private Data

Microsoft’s artificial intelligence (AI) division inadvertently leaked a massive 38TB of private data through unsecured Azure storage. This data breach occurred on the AI GitHub repository and included over 30,000 internal Microsoft Teams messages. The leak was caused the misuse of a Shared Access Signature (SAS) token, granting full control over the shared files. The security company Wiz Research has linked the incident to an excessively permissive SAS token configuration.

Deeper Integration Between Google’s Bard and Gmail, Docs, YouTube

Google has announced enhanced integration between its AI chatbot Bard and various services, such as YouTube, Google Docs, and Gmail. This integration allows users to utilize Bard alongside Google apps and services, verify its responses, and access features in more places. Google describes Bard as its “most capable model” yet, improving its functionality and usefulness through integration with Google’s ecosystem.

