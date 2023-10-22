Weekly News Recap: Popular Tattoo Event, Shootings, Viral TikTok Siblings, Tragic Passing, Fall Festival, Restaurant Reopening, and Stabbing Arrest

Last week in the SouthCoast area, tattoo enthusiasts lined up at local parlors to get inked on Friday the 13th. Fall River Tattoo Co. had around 80 people waiting in line before 9 a.m. to take advantage of the low-priced tattoo offerings. This has become a tradition for the tattoo parlor, with a record-setting 500 tattoos done in one day in the past. The parlor provides a set of pre-made designs for customers to choose from.

Unfortunately, there were also two separate shooting incidents in New Bedford this week. The first incident involved a ShotSpotter activation, where patrol units recovered shell casings. The second incident resulted in an adult male being shot and critically injured. An adult female was arrested in connection with the second shooting.

In a heartwarming and entertaining story, local siblings Farrah Avilla and Kaleb went viral on TikTok. Farrah shares funny videos of Kaleb’s over-the-top reactions, eye rolls, goofy faces, and attitude, which have gained them 1.8 million followers. The siblings’ loving but often disagreeable relationship is what draws viewers in.

Tragedy struck the Acushnet community as an 8-year-old named Porter Guillemette passed away while undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. Porter had been diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) at the age of 7. A GoFundMe page set up earlier this year is still available for those who wish to support the Guillemette family.

The Fall Festival, originally scheduled for October 21 but postponed due to rain, is now set to take place on October 28 in downtown New Bedford. Organized Downtown New Bedford Inc. (dNB), the festival aims to celebrate community spirit, provide fall-themed fun, and support local small businesses. This year, the festival has been expanded to offer experiences for both adults and kids.

Yozakura Japanese Kitchen is gearing up to reopen in a new location on South Main Street in Acushnet. Chef William Foley, previously the owner of Cafe Bon, is leading the charge to create a premier Japanese dining experience in the SouthCoast area. The new restaurant will feature a sushi and tea bar, a larger seating capacity of at least 36 people, and an expanded menu that includes a whole ramen section.

In another incident, two juveniles were arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred in New Bedford’s South End. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while the suspects were charged with assault means of a dangerous weapon.

