Raffles Medical Group Expands Presence in Vietnam with Acquisition of American International Hospital

Raffles Medical Group (RMG) has announced its strategic partnership with My My Trading Services Company to acquire a majority interest in American International Hospital (AIH) in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), Vietnam. Under a management service agreement, RMG will also manage the operations of AIH. The hospital, completed in 2018, is a purpose-built, fully-equipped tertiary hospital with 120 beds, five operating theatres, and a full range of medical specialties and diagnostic capabilities. With this acquisition, RMG aims to tap into the growing demand for private healthcare services in Vietnam and diversify its revenue away from Singapore and China. The purchase will be funded using internal cash resources, with the valuation of the hospital agreed at US$45.6 million. The CEO of RMG, Loo Choon Yong, is optimistic about the acquisition, as AIH will enhance the range of services provided the healthcare player.

Singtel Sells Entire Stake in Trustwave for US$205 million

Telecommunications company Singtel has entered into a share purchase agreement with MC2 Titanium, LLC to sell its entire stake in Trustwave at an enterprise value of US$205 million. Trustwave is a cybersecurity company providing threat detection and security services. Singtel’s 98% stake in Trustwave was first purchased in 2015 for US$770 million. The sale of Trustwave will not have a material impact on Singtel’s financials and is expected to be completed Q4 of this year. Trustwave will be classified as a subsidiary held for sale and removed from Singtel’s consolidated financials starting from September 30, 2023.

Meta Platforms Proposes Ad-Free Version of Facebook and Instagram in Response to EU Regulations

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook (FB) and Instagram (IG), has proposed an ad-free version of its popular products to comply with EU regulations. These regulations aim to limit the power of “Big Tech” and require obtaining explicit consent from users for tracking. Meta Platforms is offering users the option to pay a monthly fee to use Facebook and Instagram without being tracked for personalized ads. The proposed fee is €10 per month for the desktop version and around €13 per month for the IG app on mobile phones. The ad-free tier could significantly impact Meta Platform’s revenue model if implemented. The company is exploring ways to comply with EU rulings while maintaining its user base and financial performance. Investors should monitor Meta Platform’s financials for potential changes resulting from the implementation of the ad-free tier.

Sources:

– Raffles Medical Group Expands Presence in Vietnam with Acquisition of American International Hospital (source article)

– Singtel Sells Entire Stake in Trustwave for US$205 million (source article)

– Meta Platforms Proposes Ad-Free Version of Facebook and Instagram in Response to EU Regulations (source article)