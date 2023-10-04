Cricket Players Share Updates on Social Media

Legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Adam Gilchrist expressed their excitement for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 on social media. Tendulkar tweeted, “One run can win you a match. One over can change an innings. One overthrow can change the course of the match. To watch all of this unfold, we have only one day to go!” This shows the anticipation and thrill leading up to the tournament.

Meanwhile, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan congratulated the Indian contingent for their best-ever performance in Asian Games history. He tweeted, “71 medals won our incredible athletes at the Asian Games till now, the highest ever tally! Big congratulations and a big moment of pride for all of us in India.” This highlights the success and pride associated with India’s achievements in the Asian Games.

Other players, such as Jasprit Bumrah, S. Badrinath, and Jofra Archer, also shared updates on social media. Bumrah displayed his confidence tweeting, “Things I can land perfectly: A Jet and Yorkers.” This showcases his skill and ability as a cricketer. Badrinath shared a message about not being able to provide tickets for the Chennai games, encouraging fans to watch and enjoy the matches live on Star Sports Tamil. Archer simply shared a humorous video with laughing emojis.

Furthermore, cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and Suresh Raina extended their birthday greetings to Rishabh Pant, a fellow Indian cricketer. Raina tweeted, “Happy Birthday my brother Rishabh Pant! Wishing you a day filled with joy, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Can’t wait to see you come back with a roar!” Yadav also wished Pant a happy birthday, hoping to see him on the pitch soon.

Lastly, former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist predicted the outcome of the Men’s Cricket World Cup. He tweeted, “On the eve of the Men’s Cricket World Cup, all the best to every team. Fond memories. Australia to beat India in the Final for mine.” This shows his optimism for the Australian team and invites comments from fans.

Overall, these social media updates give fans a glimpse into the lives and thoughts of their favorite cricketers. The excitement for the ODI World Cup 2023, celebrations for India’s success in the Asian Games, birthday wishes, and predictions for the upcoming tournament provide an engaging and entertaining experience for cricket enthusiasts.

