Emily Ratajkowski’s Unique Style: Showcasing Mallorca’s Charm

British-born top model and former actress Emily Ratajkowski is known for her impeccable style and ability to make any fashion statement. Recently, she captured attention once again when she was spotted in New York wearing a limited edition T-shirt from the fiestas of Sant Joan, a charming town in the beautiful island of Mallorca. While the T-shirt is no longer available for purchase, it has become a symbol of Mallorca’s rich cultural heritage.

Designed the Sant Joan cultural association back in 1999, the T-shirt features the seven demons representing the seven deadly sins. This unique design holds sentimental value for Emily, as it was a yearly purchase made her father. As someone who has spent her childhood summers in Sant Joan, Mallorca holds a special place in her heart. She often expresses her love for the island, even writing beautiful messages in Catalan on her social media platforms. Mallorca’s magic and allure have undoubtedly left a lasting impression on the model.

Beyond her love for Mallorca, Emily Ratajkowski has made significant strides in her career. Starting as a child actor and making her modeling debut on the cover of treats! magazine, she quickly gained recognition. Her talent and beauty led to appearances in music videos and films, including Gone Girl and We Are Your Friends. She has graced the pages of Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues and walked the runways of prestigious fashion weeks in New York, Paris, and Milan.

In addition to her professional achievements, Emily is also an advocate for women’s health and a self-identified feminist. Her views on sexual expression have sparked both support and criticism, showcasing her willingness to discuss complex topics. As a testament to her success, Emily’s essay collection, My Body, became a New York Times Bestseller.

Emily Ratajkowski’s unique style, coupled with her love for Mallorca, demonstrates how she effortlessly combines fashion and culture. Her choice to wear the limited edition Sant Joan T-shirt undoubtedly highlights the island’s charm and cultural heritage, proving once again that she is the perfect ambassador for Mallorca.