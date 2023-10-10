Israeli Politician Calls for Social Media Platforms to Block Hamas-Linked Accounts Amid Misinformation Surge in Israel-Hamas War

Senior centrist Israeli politician Yair Lapid has urged social media platforms to block Hamas-linked accounts and channels in response to the flood of misinformation surrounding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. As the conflict escalates, false information and propaganda on these apps have contributed to the spread of violence and discord.

While it remains uncertain if Lapid’s plea will be heeded, social media platforms have historically faced challenges in effectively moderate their platforms during times of conflict. Establishing clear rules regarding acceptable content has proven to be an arduous task. Requests for comments from companies such as X, Meta (formerly Facebook), and TikTok regarding this issue have gone unanswered.

The influence of social media in the current conflict is further highlighted reports of schools advising parents to remove apps like Instagram and TikTok from their children’s smartphones. Schools are concerned about the potential exposure of violent imagery and the consumption of misinformation, prompting them to take proactive measures to safeguard the well-being of their students.

