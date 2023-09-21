Exciting Doubleheader Dog Show Coming to the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds

A doubleheader dog show is set to take place this weekend at the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds in Superior. The Head of the Lakes Kennel Club and Lake Minnetonka Kennel Club are joining forces to bring four days of fun to dog enthusiasts from September 21st to 24th.

The collaboration between the two kennel clubs not only benefits them but also the exhibitors and the local community. Michael Melton, President of the Head of the Lakes Kennel Club, believes that hosting a professional dog sport event in northern Wisconsin is a great way to promote the dog sport and bring people together.

Each day, between 300 and 360 dogs will compete in three outdoor rings and two indoor rings. The competition will begin daily at 9 a.m. and the only admission fee is a $5 parking fee per vehicle per day.

The Head of the Lakes Kennel Club, which was established in 2020, has quickly grown from a small group of 20 members to over 100 members. They have been working hard to provide more local dog events to meet the demand in the area. Secretary Dawn Strumbel mentioned that there has been a need for dog events in the area, and this doubleheader show is a testament to their commitment.

It took the club nearly three years to receive its AKC licensing, and they have already organized licensed obedience and rally events. The club also recently held FastCAT races, which involved a 100-yard dash for dogs, at the Bayfield County fairgrounds on Labor Day weekend. However, the upcoming event in Superior will be their first All Breed conformation show, where dogs will be judged based on how well they meet their breed’s specifications.

This is an exciting opportunity for dog lovers in the area to come together, watch remarkable dogs compete, and enjoy a fun-filled weekend. Whether you are a participant or a spectator, the doubleheader dog show promises to be an event to remember.

Sources:

– Superior Telegram

– Michael Melton, President of the Head of the Lakes Kennel Club

– Dawn Strumbel, Secretary of the Head of the Lakes Kennel Club