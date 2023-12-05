LinkedIn Co-Founder Reid Hoffman Backs Nikki Haley in Republican Primary

Tech billionaire and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman has made a surprising move donating $250,000 to a super PAC supporting Nikki Haley, a potential candidate in the 2024 Republican primary race. While Hoffman is a major Democratic donor and vocal supporter of President Biden, his donation to the pro-Haley super PAC shows his commitment to finding an alternative to former President Donald Trump.

The donation was confirmed Dmitri Mehlhorn, a political adviser to Hoffman. Mehlhorn stated that Hoffman’s team had asked the super PAC if they would accept money from a Democrat like Hoffman, and they received a positive response. This move Hoffman comes as Nikki Haley gains momentum in the Republican Party and seeks to separate herself from other contenders like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump himself.

The super PAC, known as SFA Fund Inc., has been a major player in the 2024 Republican primary race, already spending over $33 million on advertising and other expenses. Its top contributors so far have been Jan Koum, co-founder of WhatsApp, who gave $5 million, and venture capitalist Tim Draper, who gave $1.25 million.

Reid Hoffman’s donation will provide additional funds for Haley’s super PAC to purchase more television ads and increase her visibility in the race. However, this type of cross-party support is rare and may risk backlash from both Democrats and Republicans. Even before Hoffman’s donation was made public, Trump used coverage of JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon’s plea for Democrats to support Haley in his fundraising messages.

Nikki Haley herself has been open to receiving support from Democrats, emphasizing a message of inclusion. She stated on Fox News that anyone, regardless of party affiliation, is welcome to support the cause. Hoffman’s involvement in the Republican primary extends beyond his support for Haley. He has had conversations with a super PAC backing former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

While Hoffman didn’t directly contribute to Christie’s super PAC, a nonprofit group closely tied to him, Defending Democracy Together, reported making a $500,000 donation to the pro-Christie super PAC in June. Hoffman’s motivation as a donor has been driven his opposition to Trump, as seen through his support of Republican anti-Trump leaders like Liz Cheney and his financial contribution to the Republican Accountability Project.

In a LinkedIn post eight months ago, Hoffman expressed his support for women fighting for progress and justice and his dedication to opposing the threat he believes Trump poses to America. This latest donation to Nikki Haley’s super PAC aligns with his ongoing efforts to find alternatives to Trump in the Republican Party.