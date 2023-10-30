New Article: The Intrigue Behind Disappearing WhatsApp Messages during the Covid Inquiry

In a surprising twist during the ongoing Covid Inquiry, Martin Reynolds, the Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister during the crucial stages of the pandemic response, confessed that he could not remember why he had activated the disappearing message function on the “PM Updates” WhatsApp group. This revelation has raised eyebrows and sparked speculation about potential motives behind this action.

Reynolds, a senior civil servant, explained that the WhatsApp group served as a channel to funnel information from the prime minister and that the majority of the content was separately recorded in informal email exchanges. He argued that the disappearing messages were mainly for ephemeral conversations that were not part of the official decision-making process. However, this decision inadvertently hindered the Covid Inquiry’s access to crucial messages, leaving investigators unable to retrieve them.

When pressed for an explanation, Reynolds hinted at concerns over colleagues potentially screenshotting and leaking the messages as a possible reason for the disappearing function. This has fueled speculation about internal tensions and mistrust within the government during the pandemic.

Additionally, Reynolds shed light on the challenges faced the Johnson administration in handling such a monumental crisis soon after the 2019 general election. He acknowledged that the dynamics had shifted significantly, with Brexit negotiations and the electoral victory dominating the pre-pandemic agenda. As the government transitioned to a new phase, there was a period of adjustment to navigate the internal politics between Prime Minister Johnson and his chief of staff Dominic Cummings.

The Covid Inquiry continues to delve into the decision-making and effectiveness of the UK government’s response to the pandemic. Former communications chief Lee Cain and former private secretary Imran Shafi are among the individuals scheduled to provide evidence in the coming days. The much-anticipated testimony of Dominic Cummings, the former chief of staff, is also expected to shed further light on the inner workings of the government during this critical period.

As the inquiry progresses, more revelations and insights are likely to emerge, providing a better understanding of the decision-making processes and potential factors that influenced the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

