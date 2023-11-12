Who Will Replace Meg Lanning as Australian Women’s Cricket Captain?

Meg Lanning, one of the most successful captains in Australian women’s cricket history, has announced her retirement from international cricket. Lanning’s departure leaves a void in the team and raises questions about who will take over the coveted captaincy position. With a remarkable track record that includes leading Australia to five World Cup wins and a Commonwealth Games gold, Lanning has set high standards for her successor to live up to.

The selectors are now faced with the task of identifying the right candidate to lead the team into their upcoming tour of India. The squad for the tour is expected to be announced in the coming week, leaving little time for deliberation. There are several potential candidates who have the experience and leadership qualities to fill this role.

One such candidate is Alyssa Healy, who has previously stood in for Lanning as vice-captain. Healy has expressed her interest in the position, but her availability may be a concern due to a recent injury. Additionally, Healy’s age and workload as an opening batter and wicketkeeper may also be factors to consider for the selectors.

Another contender is Tahlia McGrath, who has served as vice-captain under Healy. At 28 years old, McGrath offers a longer-term option for the captaincy. She has proven leadership skills as the captain of the Adelaide Strikers in the Women’s Big Bash League, leading them to their first title last season.

While the decision ultimately rests with the selectors, they have a pool of talented players to choose from. The next captain will not only have to fill Lanning’s shoes as a world-class player but also navigate the evolving landscape of women’s cricket, which now includes greater media and sponsor responsibilities.

