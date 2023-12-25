Jimmy Uso Faces Warning from Brother Jey Uso After Betrayal

Jey Uso, member of The Bloodline, has issued a strong warning to his brother Jimmy Uso following his betrayal at SummerSlam. In a recent episode of WWE’s The Bump, Jey expressed his disappointment and anger towards Jimmy for his actions.

“Even traveling alone, it is hard because I feel somewhat empty. I want my brother to be there with me. But things happen, families fight. We will love each other in the end, but Jimmy has an a** whooping coming to him,” Jey said.

At SummerSlam, Jimmy Uso interfered in Jey’s match against The Bloodline’s leader, Roman Reigns, causing Jey to lose his opportunity to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Jey’s frustration is evident as he vows to take revenge on his brother.

The tension between the two brothers began earlier this year when Jimmy betrayed Roman Reigns and briefly left The Bloodline. This led to a Civil War within The Bloodline, with Jey and Solo Sikoa fighting against Reigns and the Usos.

In the Civil War’s final match at Money in the Bank, Jimmy and Jey Uso emerged victorious, with Jey pinning Roman Reigns. However, their celebration was short-lived as Jimmy’s interference at SummerSlam cost Jey his chance at the title.

Jimmy Uso is currently working on SmackDown, while Jey has moved to Monday Night RAW. The brothers’ storyline reflects the complexities of familial relationships within the world of WWE.