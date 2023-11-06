Discover the Must-Watch Movies on Netflix Right Now

Looking for some captivating films to add to your Netflix queue? Look no further. We’ve curated a list of seven top movies that cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences. From adrenaline-pumping action to thought-provoking comedies, these films are sure to entertain and leave you wanting more. Check out the selection below.

7. Extraction (2020)

Buckle up for a non-stop action-packed ride with “Extraction.” Directed experienced stuntman Sam Hargrave, this film follows Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a battle-hardened mercenary on a mission to extract the son of a notorious crime lord. Featuring jaw-dropping action sequences and intense choreography, this movie is a must-watch for action enthusiasts.

6. The Adam Project (2022)

“The Adam Project” offers a delightful blend of action, comedy, and science fiction. Ryan Reynolds plays the role of time-traveler Adam Reed, who teams up with his 12-year-old self to uncover the truth about time travel. This film’s on-screen chemistry and heartwarming storyline make it a fun and enjoyable journey through time and family.

5. The Gray Man (2022)

Prepare to be captivated the darker tone of “The Gray Man.” Directed the Russo Brothers and starring Ryan Gosling, this film follows the story of Six as he becomes the target of the CIA. In a battle against ruthless international assassins, Six must outsmart his enemies to reveal the truth. With gripping action sequences and Gosling’s charm, this movie is a thrilling and intense cinematic experience.

4. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Rian Johnson returns with “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” building on the success of “Knives Out.” As a group of wealthy individuals gathers on a private island, the enigmatic detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) unravels their complex connections and suspected wrongdoings. With a fresh cast and captivating mystery, this film will keep you engaged until the very end.

3. Bird Box (2018)

If you’re a fan of horror, “Bird Box” is a spine-tingling choice. Sandra Bullock delivers a compelling performance as Malorie, who must navigate a world plagued a mysterious force. To survive, she and her children must adhere to one crucial rule: never look at it. With jump scares and haunting imagery, this film creates a tense and suspenseful atmosphere that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

2. Don’t Look Up (2021)

Directed Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up” is a dark and satirical comedy that tackles contemporary issues with humor. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence portray two astronomers who discover an asteroid heading towards Earth. As they embark on a reality-shattering press tour in a society consumed social media, the film cleverly highlights the absurdity of our media-driven world.

1. Red Notice (2021)

For a thrilling and action-packed movie, “Red Notice” is a must-watch on Netflix. Featuring a star-studded cast including Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot, this heist film follows an FBI agent in pursuit of one of the greatest art thieves. Packed with pop culture references, “Red Notice” offers a fun and entertaining experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

