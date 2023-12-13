Get Inspired with Trendy Winter Decor Ideas for Your Home

Summary: Winter is a time to create a cozy and inviting space in your home. Whether you want to incorporate low lighting, plush blankets, or seasonal greenery, there are plenty of options to choose from. According to a recent report the interior design team at RubyHome Luxury Real Estate, there are several decor-related trends that you can easily incorporate into your home this winter.

1. Front Porch Decor: Make a great first impression sprucing up your front porch. Pinterest searches for “winter front porch decor” have surged 975 percent since September. Consider adding a winter wreath made of dried leaves, flowers, or elements like pinecones and berries. Dress up your outside furniture with festive pillows and blankets to create a cozy and welcoming space.

2. Bedroom Colors: Embrace earthy tones in your bedroom this winter. RubyHome suggests trending colors such as browns, warm grays, and muted reds, which have seen a 113 percent increase in popularity this year. Opt for duvet covers, sheets, and pillowcases in natural colors like deep brown or olive green. Consider adding textured fabrics like jute or burlap, along with wooden furniture pieces to create a nature-inspired look. Add a touch of color with succulents, ferns, and other greenery.

3. Crochet Accents: Not a master DIY-er? No problem! Searches for “winter crochet” have increased 1,328 percent since May. Incorporate crochet patterns into items like pillow covers, blankets, throws, or even photo frames. You can often find these items at your favorite home goods stores, adding a cozy and handmade touch to your space.

4. Coffee Station Decoration: Make your morning coffee routine more festive turning your coffee station into a decoration destination. Pinterest searches for “coffee bar ideas kitchen counter” have increased 117 percent since May. Use warm, earthy colors and seasonal mugs to create a cozy atmosphere. Experiment with seasonal flavors like vanilla, caramel, and peppermint, and don’t forget to add fun toppings like whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and cinnamon.

5. Green Christmas Decor: Green is the color of the season, with searches for “green Christmas decor” increasing a whopping 4,900 percent since July. Consider painting a small room, like a powder room, in a warm green shade or adding green accents to your kitchen cabinets or backsplash. An accent wall in a bold green shade can also create a striking focal point in living rooms, bedrooms, or home offices.

Get inspired and make your home feel extra special this winter with these trendy decor ideas.