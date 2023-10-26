Adi Shankar’s Unique Picks on Netflix: A Fresh Perspective on Sci-Fi Classics

When it comes to sci-fi, few people understand the genre as deeply as Adi Shankar. The renowned creative talent behind Netflix’s Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix has a profound love for all things science fiction. In a recent interview, Shankar shared his passion for the genre and his top picks that are currently streaming on Netflix.

Snowpiercer, the post-apocalyptic masterpiece from director Bong Joon-ho, tops Shankar’s list. He admires the cross-continental collaboration that brought together French graphic novel origins, visionary direction from Bong Joon-ho, and the talents of American actors. Shankar sees Snowpiercer as an avant-garde example of trilateral co-production that seamlessly combines the grandiosity of a Hollywood blockbuster with the nuanced cadence of independent filmmaking.

The Platform, a Spanish-language sci-fi film with elements of horror, also holds a special place in Shankar’s heart. According to him, great art should provoke thought and interpretation. The Platform accomplishes this refusing to spoon-feed viewers a single message. Shankar emphasizes that every person’s analysis of the film will be different, contributing to its greatness as a work of art.

What Happened to Monday? is another outstanding sci-fi film that resonates with Shankar. The movie explores themes of overpopulation and the moral dilemmas surrounding the one-child policy. For Shankar, growing up in both Hong Kong and Calcutta gave him personal insight into the consequences of overpopulation. He considers the screenplay to be an echo of his own journey, connecting deeply with its themes.

Lastly, Shankar recommends Mobile Suit Gundam Char’s Counterattack, a classic anime film from 1988. Beyond the giant robot battles, this film touches on timeless themes that remain relevant today. It explores the consequences of war, the complexities of human nature, and the dangers of unchecked power. Shankar believes that Char’s Counterattack offers valuable insights, making it a must-watch for any sci-fi enthusiast.

In conclusion, Adi Shankar’s unique perspective on sci-fi films provides us with fresh recommendations that go beyond the traditional favorites. By exploring themes of social satire, individual interpretation, personal connections, and timeless messages, Shankar’s picks offer profound insights into the genre. So why not add these films to your Netflix watchlist and delve into the captivating world of Adi Shankar’s must-watch sci-fi movies?

