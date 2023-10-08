Top 5 Must-Watch Comedy Shows on Netflix: A Prescription for Laughter

Laughing is not only good for the soul, but it can also serve as a much-needed break from the everyday challenges of life. In today’s interconnected world, finding sources of laughter has become easier than ever, thanks to the abundance of hilarious videos, movies, and comedy shows available on online streaming platforms like Netflix. If you’re in need of a good laugh, here are the top 5 comedy shows on Netflix that you must watch.

1. The Office (US, 2005)

“The Office” is a mockumentary-style series that takes a humorous look at the daily lives of office employees at Dunder Mifflin. With its unique storytelling and iconic characters, this show is a must-watch for anyone looking for witty dialogues and uproarious plots.

2. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005)

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is a comedy sitcom that centers around the lives of five friends who constantly try to outdo each other. Known for its witty dialogues and jokes, this show has garnered multiple prime-time Emmy nominations and has an IMDb rating of 8.8/10.

3. Friends (1994-2004)

“Friends” is a well-known sitcom that follows the personal and professional lives of six twenty to thirty-year-old friends. With its humor, relatable situations, and iconic catchphrases, this show has become a classic and has won six prime-time Emmy Awards. It boasts an IMDb rating of 8.9/10.

4. BoJack Horseman (2014)

“BoJack Horseman” is an animated comedy series that offers witty takes on Hollywood, satirical comedy, and emotional depth. Nominated for multiple prime-time Emmys, this show is not only funny but also thought-provoking. It has an IMDb rating of 8.8/10.

5. The IT Crowd (2006)

“The IT Crowd” follows the comedic misadventures of Roy, Moss, and their supervisor Jen, who work in the IT department of a large corporation. With its hilarious portrayal of office life, this show has won three BAFTA awards and has a rating of 8.5/10 on IMDb.

So, if you’re in need of a good laugh, these comedy shows on Netflix will surely provide the perfect prescription for some laughter therapy.

Definitions:

– IMDb: Internet Movie Database, an online database of information related to films, television programs, and video games.

– Prime-time Emmy Awards: An American award that recognizes excellence in the television industry.

– BAFTA: British Academy of Film and Television Arts, an award presented to acknowledge outstanding British and international contributions to film and television.

