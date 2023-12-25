Casper Ruud: Balancing Social Media and the Golf Course

Casper Ruud, the affable Norwegian tennis player, has become known for his active presence on social media. Although he claims to have a love-hate relationship with platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter), Ruud’s accounts offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at his career and personal life.

While Ruud frequently engages with fans through Q&A sessions and shares his thoughts on various topics, it’s his Instagram account that sheds light on his other passion—golf. With the handle @casper_golfer, Ruud invites followers to join him on his golfing adventures around the world. From stunning course scenery to videos showcasing his skills, the account provides a glimpse into the similarities between tennis and golf, as well as Ruud’s talent on the green.

Though his golf account may not have garnered as much attention as his personal Instagram or X profiles, which boast impressive followings, it serves as a space for Ruud to express his love for both sports and connect with like-minded enthusiasts.

However, the price of constant online presence does not escape Ruud. At this year’s US Open, the three-time Grand Slam finalist spoke out about the downside of social media. He bemoaned the fickleness of public opinion and the prevalence of armchair experts, acknowledging that the online world can quickly shift one’s status from the best player to the worst.

Ruud stressed the importance of not taking social media too seriously, as reading about oneself online isn’t always pleasant. While he approaches it with a smile, he admits that he sometimes can’t help but engage with fans or critics. Nonetheless, he acknowledges the dangers of spending too much time on social media and advises caution.

As Casper Ruud continues to balance his love for both tennis and golf, his online presence provides a unique window into the life of a professional athlete. While social media may come with its drawbacks, Ruud’s ability to connect with fans and share his passions makes it a worthwhile endeavor.