New Instagram Moments of Bollywood Stars Spark Excitement

Summary: This year, Bollywood stars took to Instagram to share some unforgettable moments with their fans. From fairy tale weddings to glamorous red carpet appearances, the Instagram feeds of these celebrities were filled with joy and excitement. Let’s take a look at some of the most memorable posts that made waves in 2023.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who starred in the film Shershaah, made their off-screen romance official with a dreamy wedding at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace. Their folded hands pose reminded us of the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge couple, Raj and Simran.

Alia Bhatt had an eventful year, from endorsing Gucci to making her Hollywood debut. Her big debut at the Met Gala turned heads as she dazzled in a pearl-embellished princess gown designed Prabal Gurung.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable picture of Saif Ali Khan’s sons – Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh – twinning in black and white kurta pyjamas on Rakhi day. It was a heartwarming moment that showcased the bond between the siblings.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram is a mix of work, family, and fun. One of the highlights was when her boys turned Diwali into Holi, creating a beautiful mess that perfectly captured the chaos and joy of the festival.

Zeenat Aman’s Instagram was a treasure trove of nostalgia. The veteran actress shared throwbacks, fond memories of her co-stars, and anecdotes from her illustrious career. Her eloquence, wit, and wisdom garnered a separate fan following.

Deepika Padukone made India proud when she introduced the Original Song nomination for Naatu Naatu from the film RRR at the Oscars. Her behind-the-scenes summary before going live was a moment filled with anticipation and excitement.

Parineeti Chopra’s destination wedding to Raghav Chadha was a sight to behold. The ceremonies, from sangeet to chooda, were filled with sparkle and joy, making her a happy and radiant bride.

Athiya Shetty’s wedding to cricketer KL Rahul was nothing short of a dream. The couple looked stunning as they tied the knot, and their wedding photos were a treat for their fans.

Sunny Deol, who scored a hit after 22 years, couldn’t contain his happiness. He snapped a selfie with a large crowd of fans who gathered to catch a glimpse of their favorite star, showing his immense gratitude and love for his fans.

These Instagram moments of Bollywood stars gave us a glimpse into their lives and made us feel connected to their joy and success. As fans, we can’t wait to see what exciting moments they will share with us in the future.