Soccer Clubs with the Greatest Social Media Following

According to recent data compiled Football Benchmark, we can determine which soccer clubs have the largest social media followings. The list, heavily dominated European teams, showcases the most prominent names in the sport. It’s worth noting that 17 out of the top 20 clubs belong to the UEFA region, with Brazil, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia being the only non-European representatives.

The numbers below, collected as of September 2023, reflect the combined followers across various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), YouTube, TikTok, and Weibo.

1. Real Madrid – 415 million followers

2. FC Barcelona – 391.7 million followers

3. Manchester United – 224.5 million followers

4. Paris Saint-Germain – 189.6 million followers

5. Manchester City – 156.3 million followers

6. Chelsea – 151.7 million followers

7. Juventus – 147.1 million followers

8. Liverpool – 136.9 million followers

9. Bayern Munich – 130.7 million followers

10. Arsenal – 104.1 million followers

11. Tottenham Hotspur – 95.3 million followers

12. AC Milan – 70.3 million followers

13. Inter Milan – 64.1 million followers

14. Borussia Dortmund – 57.1 million followers

15. Flamengo – 52.5 million followers

16. Atlético Madrid – 50.9 million followers

17. Ah Ahly SC – 46.9 million followers

18. Galatasaray – 44.9 million followers

19. Al Nassr – 43.8 million followers

20. AS Roma – 35.1 million followers

Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona claim the top two spots, boasting a combined total of over 800 million followers. The gap between the Spanish clubs and the third-place Manchester United is considerable, with a difference of more than 160 million followers.

The “Big Six” English clubs dominate with six representatives, while Italy has four, Spain has three, and Germany has two. France, Brazil, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey each have one club in the top 20.

Interestingly, the influence of star players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is evident. Despite their departure from their respective clubs, Manchester United, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain remain in the top seven. Additionally, Al Nassr, Ronaldo’s current club, surprisingly secures the 19th position on the list.

One noticeable omission from the top 20 is Lionel Messi’s club, Inter Miami. However, since his signing, the team has experienced remarkable growth, gaining 24.2 million followers (an increase of 1197%) between September 2022 and September 2023. It is reasonable to expect that Inter Miami will soon make its way onto this list.

In addition to the eternal El Clásico rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona, other major rivalries such as Arsenal vs. Tottenham and AC Milan vs. Inter Milan are evident in the realm of social media as well.

Ultimately, these figures demonstrate how the popularity of clubs can shift with the movement of the game’s superstar players from one club to another.