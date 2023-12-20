The Hottest Stocks Taking Over Social Media

A recent analysis of data from TikTok and Instagram has revealed the stocks that are getting the most attention on social media platforms. The study, conducted online trading provider City Index, examined the number of videos published and viewed related to each company in the S&P 500.

The top 10 most talked-about stocks on TikTok and Instagram collectively garnered over 117 million views. Despite facing ongoing challenges, Disney emerged as the clear frontrunner, with 6,151 videos and 44,177 related hashtags. The company’s stock price has experienced fluctuations, currently standing at around $92, down from its peak in March 2021.

Amazon claimed the second spot, generating buzz with 1,384 videos and hashtags like #amazonstock and #amazonshares. The company’s recent earnings report highlighted a substantial growth in subscribers, with 5.9 million new additions in the second quarter.

In third place was Netflix, which accumulated over 5.9 million video views and shared its success with hashtags such as #netflixstock and #netflixshares. The streaming giant’s second-quarter net sales soared to $134.4 billion, contributing to a steady rise in its share price.

The dominance of these American brands among the most popular stocks reflects the public’s preference for familiar businesses when it comes to investing. The study underscores the notion that people feel more comfortable entering the stock market through well-known and trusted brands.

In the vast sea of investment options, social media platforms have become a powerful tool for investors to discuss and discover potential opportunities. As these platforms continue to influence the market, it’s important for investors to do their own research and seek reliable sources of information to make informed decisions.