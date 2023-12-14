Surprising Entries: Netflix’s Most Watched Movies of 2023

Summary: Netflix recently released “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report” which provides insight into viewer preferences of the most-watched movies and television series of the first half of 2023. While the report includes several titles, the top 10 most watched movies on Netflix for 2023 are quite surprising, ranging from action thrillers to comedy and mystery.

AKA

Directed Morgan S. Dalibert and starring Alban Lenoir, “AKA” follows a special ops agent who faces a moral dilemma while infiltrating a crime syndicate and bonds with the boss’ young son. Despite mixed reviews, the film takes the 10th spot with 120 million hours of watch time.

The Pale Blue Eye

Starring Harry Melling and Christian Bale, “The Pale Blue Eye” is a mystery thriller that follows a detective solving a series of murders with a young military cadet. Although receiving mixed reviews, it secures the 9th spot with 120.5 million hours of watch time.

We Have a Ghost

David Harbour and Anthony Mackie star in “We Have a Ghost,” a film about a family who becomes a social media sensation after discovering their haunted house. Despite mixed reviews, the movie captures the 8th spot with 124.4 million hours of viewership.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Featuring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” revolves around a tech billionaire. The sequel to the critically acclaimed film secures the 7th spot with 142.9 million hours of watch time.

Your Place or Mine

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon star in the romantic comedy “Your Place or Mine.” Despite negative reviews, the movie lands in the 6th spot with 163 million hours of viewership.

Murder Mystery 2

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler return in “Murder Mystery 2,” where they work as full-time private detectives. Despite mixed reviews, the sequel captures over 173 million hours of watch time.

You People

Starring Jonah Hill and Lauren London, “You People” follows an interracial and interreligious couple navigating cultural clashes. Despite receiving mixed to negative reviews, the romantic comedy secures the 4th spot with 181.8 million hours of viewership.

Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth’s action-packed sequel, “Extraction 2,” follows Tyler Rake on a mission to save his family from a crime syndicate. With positive reviews, it becomes the 3rd most-watched movie with 201.8 million hours of watch time.

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Idris Elba reprises his role in the film adaptation of the British TV psychological crime thriller “Luther: The Fallen Sun.” Continuing the award-winning series, the film becomes the 2nd most-watched with 209.7 million hours of view time.

The Mother

Starring Jennifer Lopez as a U.S. military operative, “The Mother” follows her attempt to rescue her daughter with the help of an FBI agent. While specific details about the film are limited, it lands as the most-watched movie of 2023 on Netflix with an impressive 224.3 million hours of watch time.

Netflix’s most-watched movies of 2023 prove to have a diverse range of genres and audience interests. While some films received mixed reviews, their popularity on the streaming platform suggests that they resonated with a large number of viewers.