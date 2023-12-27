The Rise of Non-Celebrity Content: The Most-Liked Posts on Instagram in 2023

In a world dominated millions of new posts daily, it’s no easy task to stand out on Instagram. But amidst the sea of content, there are certain posts that manage to capture the attention of users worldwide and gain an impressive number of likes. Interestingly, not all of these highly-liked posts come from celebrities. In fact, one of the most memorable records was set a simple photo of an egg, surpassing all expectations.

Let’s take a deeper dive into the fascinating realm of Instagram and uncover the top 10 most-liked posts as of December 2023, highlighting the diverse nature of the content that captures the hearts of users.

1. Messi’s Moment of Triumph: On the top of the list is a historic post from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Lionel Messi celebrated Argentina’s victory. The sheer joy and pride radiating from Messi as he held the trophy touched the hearts of Instagram users worldwide, making it the most-liked post.

2. The Unforgettable Egg: Surprisingly, a photo of an egg managed to break records and hold the title for the most-liked photo on Instagram for an extended period of time. With nearly 60 million likes, it surpassed posts from even the biggest celebrities, proving that sometimes, simplicity captures the collective imagination.

3. Messi’s Whimsical Moment with the Trophy: Another post from Messi’s collection features him posing with the World Cup trophy in bed. This lighthearted moment showcased his dedication and accomplishment in a playful and relatable way, earning it a spot among the top 10.

4. The Chess Game Redux: Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi engaged in a unique chess match with a stylish twist, thanks to their collaboration with Louis Vuitton. This playful and unexpected encounter attracted admiration and likes from fans of both players.

5. Messi and the World Cup Trophy: The enduring connection between Messi and the World Cup trophy continues to captivate Instagram users. The iconic duo consistently gathers numerous likes, reflecting the global adoration for Messi’s victory.

6. Mesmerizing Sunset Reel: Bringing a touch of visual beauty to the list, a mesmerizing reel capturing the beauty of a sunset garnered plenty of likes. Its serene and picturesque nature provided a welcome break from the typical content on Instagram.

7. Ronaldo’s New Journey: Ronaldo’s announcement of joining Saudi Professional League’s Al Nassr FC created a buzz among his fans. The excitement generated this post, following the FIFA World Cup, led to a flurry of likes and engagement.

8. Messi’s Homecoming Celebration: Messi’s triumphant return to Argentina after the World Cup victory fueled a sense of pride and warmth among his supporters. Sharing snapshots of the journey and his celebration with the national soccer team earned him another spot on the most-liked list.

9. Ronaldo’s Disappointment: In contrast to celebratory posts, Cristiano Ronaldo shared his genuine disappointment after Portugal’s elimination from the World Cup. The candid expression on his face resonated with many, earning this post a place among the top 10.

10. Chess Match with Ronaldo: Adding another twist to their rivalry, Messi posted a photo of a chess match with Cristiano Ronaldo. Departing from their usual soccer context, this unique image drew admiration and engagement from their followers. The collaboration with Louis Vuitton added a touch of style to the playful encounter.

As Instagram continues to evolve, it’s clear that both celebrity and non-celebrity content have the power to captivate users. From historic sporting moments to whimsical photos and unexpected collaborations, these top 10 most-liked posts showcase the diverse and captivating nature of Instagram’s content landscape in 2023.