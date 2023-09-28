10 LinkedIn Etiquette Tips to Maintain a Professional Persona

LinkedIn, a popular social media platform designed for business and networking, allows users to build relationships, find work, and learn new skills. However, there are certain behaviors that can make others feel uneasy or repelled, known as “icks.” To help you maintain a polished professional persona on LinkedIn, we have gathered the top 10 employment icks identified The Audit Lab, an office survey conducted in collaboration with LinkedInfluencers.

1. Avoid Adding Qualifications to Your Name

Keep your name simple and avoid adding irrelevant letters or qualifications. While it’s understandable to take pride in your degree, it’s best to showcase it in your profile’s “about you” section rather than your name.

2. Be Genuine in Your LinkedIn Messages

LinkedIn messaging is a powerful tool for connecting with others, but avoid sending long, spammy sales pitches, especially to individuals you don’t know. Instead, make your outreach genuine and personalized to engage with your network effectively.

3. Add Connections Organically

Building a network on LinkedIn should be organic, unlike the early days of Facebook. Avoid adding anyone and everyone without prior interaction, as it may come across as overeager or stalker-ish. Focus on connecting with individuals you have met or know in real life.

4. Avoid Using Buzzwords

Keep your profile descriptions simple and sincere. Overusing buzzwords like “sales ninja,” “head of happiness,” or “digital rockstar” can appear exaggerated and unprofessional.

5. Limit Selfies on Your Profile

While personal expression is important, it’s best to keep selfies and non-work related images off your LinkedIn profile. Stick to conference or work-related images to maintain a professional appearance.

6. Skip Repurposed Inspirational Quotes

While it’s well-intentioned, posting repurposed inspirational quotes on LinkedIn adds little value. Quotes like “strive for progress not perfection” or “missing 100% of the shots you don’t take” won’t have the life-altering impact you desire.

7. Avoid Toxic Positivity

Encouraging others to maintain a positive mindset and work hard is admirable, but it’s essential to acknowledge and respect individual struggles. Avoid conforming to corporate positivity that may undermine the challenges employees face.

8. Exercise Caution with Personal Oversharing

Adding a touch of personality to your LinkedIn posts is excellent for creating genuine connections. However, oversharing about your personal life can give off the wrong impression. Strike a balance and avoid revealing too much personal information.

9. Limit the Number of Daily Posts

Posting on LinkedIn once or twice a day is generally considered a reasonable frequency. Over-posting can create a negative perception of you or your brand. Be mindful of the impact of your posts and aim for quality over quantity.

10. Avoid Performative Liking and Commenting

While interacting with your network is crucial, excessive liking and commenting solely for reciprocal engagement can be seen as insincere. Focus on genuine interactions and take the time to read and understand the content before engaging.

By following these LinkedIn etiquette tips, you can maintain a professional and polished presence on the platform, helping you to build valuable connections and advance your career.

Sources:

– The Audit Lab