Top Epic Fantasy TV Series You Can Stream Right Now

Epic fantasy TV series have gained popularity in recent years, offering viewers a chance to immerse themselves in fantastical worlds filled with magic, adventure, and complex characters. Here are ten of our favorite epic fantasy TV series that you can stream right now:

Arcane

Arcane is a thrilling epic fantasy series set in the world of the popular PC game League of Legends. With stunning animation and a completely original story, Arcane offers a mix of magic and revolution as tensions rise between two cities. You don’t need prior knowledge of the game to enjoy this captivating series.

The Witcher

Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series, The Witcher follows the journey of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter for hire. This live-action fantasy series delivers a world filled with brutality and wickedness. Although Henry Cavill will not continue as Geralt, The Witcher remains one of the best fantasy shows of the past decade.

Shadow and Bone

Adapted from Leigh Bardugo’s young adult fantasy novel, Shadow and Bone takes place in the Grishaverse, a world where magic users called Grisha can manipulate matter. This series offers a combination of fantasy, adventure, and romance as dark forces conspire against the protagonist Alina Starkov.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Despite a failed movie adaptation, Avatar: The Last Airbender remains one of the best epic fantasy series of the 21st century. The show follows Aang, the last individual with the ability to bend all four elements, on his quest to save the world. This animated series is filled with lovable characters and a captivating storyline.

The Dragon Prince

Created Aaron Ehasz, head writer of Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Dragon Prince presents a new animated fantasy universe. Dragons, humans, and elves battle for power in the continent of Xadia. This series embarks on an epic quest for peace as two human princes and an elven assassin unite against warring lands.

Game of Thrones

Despite its controversial finale, Game of Thrones remains the most influential epic fantasy TV series of all time. This HBO show brought to life a world of political intrigue, dragons, and unpredictable deaths. As the fight for the Iron Throne unfolds, a forgotten evil threatens the realm.

His Dark Materials

Based on the fantasy trilogy Philip Pullman, His Dark Materials follows young orphan Lyra on an extraordinary adventure into a parallel world. With a critical view on religion’s influence, this series explores a world where a human’s soul exists as a talking animal. This adaptation stays faithful to the original books and features a talented cast.

The Wheel of Time

For fans of high fantasy, The Wheel of Time offers a vast and intricate world filled with rich storytelling. Adapted from Robert Jordan’s book series, the show takes viewers on an epic journey of destiny, magic, and political struggles. As the series was completed Brandon Sanderson, you won’t have to worry about a lack of conclusion.

These are just a few of the epic fantasy TV series available for streaming. Explore these captivating worlds and get lost in the magic, action, and complex characters they have to offer!

Sources:

– Netflix

– HBO

– Nickelodeon

– Amazon