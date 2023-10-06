The Top Earning College Athletes on Instagram

In the era of NIL (name, image, and likeness), college athletes are leveraging their massive social media followings to make significant earnings. Instagram has become a lucrative platform for these athletes, with brand partnerships and sponsored posts bringing in substantial sums of money. Here are the 10 college athletes who have the highest earning potential on Instagram.

To compile this list, we first identified the top 10 most followed college athletes on Instagram using On3’s NIL database. Then, we enlisted the help of influencer marketing agency In Beat to estimate the earnings per Instagram post for these athletes. In Beat takes into account factors such as social following and engagement rates to determine the potential cost for collaborations.

While the “estimated earnings per Instagram post” can be calculated in various ways, it ultimately depends on the athlete to set the price. For instance, Olivia Dunne negotiated a staggering $500,000 for a single social media post. Another athlete, Hailey Van Lith, has scored a significant NIL deal with Adidas, likely earning far more than her average brand post fee.

NIL has opened up unprecedented opportunities for college athletes to monetize their social media presence. Through collaborations with brands, these athletes can turn their followers into fortunes. With just a single click on social media, they can bring in six-figure sums.

