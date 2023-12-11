Netflix to Launch New Rom-Com Series “Too Much” Created Lena Dunham and Luis Felber

Netflix is gearing up to release a new romantic comedy series titled “Too Much,” created Lena Dunham and her husband Luis Felber. The show will star Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe as potential love interests brought together a twist of fate.

In this heartwarming rom-com, Stalter’s character finds herself in the aftermath of a devastating breakup, prompting her to leave New York City and start anew in London. It is there that she crosses paths with Sharpe’s character, setting the stage for a classic tale of opposites attracting and the possibility of a deep connection.

Dunham, known for her hit series “Girls,” has been a consistent presence in television since its debut in 2012. Even after exploring the world of feature filmmaking with films like “Sharp Stick” and “Catherine Called Birdy,” Dunham remains drawn to the small screen. Her previous TV projects include “Camping,” “Industry,” and the recently aired “Generation.”

While Sharpe gained recognition for his breakout role in “The White Lotus” Season 2, Stalter brings her unique comedic talent to the series as a stand-up comedian with credits in projects such as “Hacks” and “Problemista.” Their chemistry on screen is sure to captivate audiences as they navigate the trials and tribulations of love and relationships in “Too Much.”

Unfortunately, viewers will have to wait a little longer to enjoy this promising new series on Netflix. The release date for “Too Much” has yet to be announced, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the moment they can dive into Dunham and Felber’s delightful creation.