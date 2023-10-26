Tony Weaver Jr.’s Isekai Manga Lands Major Book Deal with First Second Books

Tony Weaver Jr., known for his popular webcomic The UnCommons and his engaging TikTok account, is making waves in the publishing world. His isekai fantasy manga, The Dream Frontier, has been picked up First Second Books, the graphic novel imprint of Macmillan. But this isn’t just any ordinary book deal—Weaver is also establishing a studio within the imprint to bring his book to life.

Instead of the traditional approach where an author is paired with an illustrator, First Second believes in the power of Weaver’s idea and is investing resources to create an internal studio dedicated solely to their collaborative project. This unique arrangement allows Weaver to have full creative control and the opportunity to shape his vision exactly as he envisions it.

With the support and resources provided First Second, Weaver spent an entire year searching for the perfect artist to bring The Dream Frontier to fruition. Finally, he stumbled upon Irene Yeom, an incredibly talented illustrator, colorist, and inker who has previously worked on many other books for Macmillan. According to Weaver, Yeom has become an invaluable partner in the creative process.

So, what can readers expect from The Dream Frontier? Set in a world where everyone’s aptitude is evaluated at the age of 14, the main character, Sygnus, fails his test and must find his true calling within one summer. This quest leads him to The Dream Frontier, a virtual reality MMORPG with a daring competition. The first person to reach level 100 will win a staggering $100 million.

Weaver, who is also the creator and lead writer of The UnCommons, aims to capture the imaginations of millions of teenagers with The Dream Frontier. Drawing inspiration from long manga series like One Piece, he believes that an ensemble cast with diverse characters on a collective journey can create a captivating world that resonates with readers.

While the release of The Dream Frontier is not expected until 2026, Weaver is clearly building a reputation in the publishing industry. With previous successful projects under his belt and now this major book deal, he is steadily becoming a force to be reckoned with in the world of graphic novels and storytelling.

